Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.83. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 97,338 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.