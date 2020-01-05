Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.92.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.66. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.