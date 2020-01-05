Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

AMEH opened at $17.98 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $635.74 million, a PE ratio of 121.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.86.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $215,017.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 295,459 shares of company stock worth $5,277,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Medical by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.