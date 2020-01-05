Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives $46.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 558.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 44,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,449,000 after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aqua America by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,452. Aqua America has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

