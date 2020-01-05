Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $550.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $559.20 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $595.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,905.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,240. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 20.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8,434.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Arista Networks by 53.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,942. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

