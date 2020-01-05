Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Sothebys (NASDAQ:BID) Critical Review

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Sothebys (NYSE:BID) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Sothebys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A Sothebys $1.04 billion 2.56 $108.63 million $2.48 22.98

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artelo Biosciences and Sothebys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sothebys 0 4 0 0 2.00

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.51%. Sothebys has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Sothebys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sothebys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Sothebys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -247.40% -132.23% Sothebys 10.47% 28.39% 5.03%

Summary

Sothebys beats Artelo Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks. In addition, the company provides art advisory service. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

