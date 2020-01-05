ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $84.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

