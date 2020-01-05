Asian Dragon Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $103,191.00 and $3,695.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038897 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000671 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.