Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,213.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.