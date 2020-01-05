Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $132.99 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $40,868,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Assurant by 4,304.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

