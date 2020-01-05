ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ATASY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

