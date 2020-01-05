aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.25. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 56.36% of aTyr Pharma worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

