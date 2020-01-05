Auctus Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last week, Auctus has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $79,740.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00190245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.01485726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.