Australian Bauxite (ASX:ABX) Shares Up 4.2%

Australian Bauxite Ltd (ASX:ABX) shares shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 60,453 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 132,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.11.

Australian Bauxite Company Profile (ASX:ABX)

Australian Bauxite Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of bauxite resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in 18 bauxite tenements in New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania covering an area of approximately 1,390 km2. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Bauxite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Bauxite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.