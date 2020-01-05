Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

ATHM stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 894.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

