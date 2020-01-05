Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

AUTL stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 120.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 645,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 121.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

