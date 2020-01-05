Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

AVY stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 279,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

