Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

AVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of AVID opened at $8.45 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 369,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avid Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

