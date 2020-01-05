AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 487,361 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 601,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 284,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AxoGen by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 256,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.