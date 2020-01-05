Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Gap Down to $76.56

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.82, but opened at $76.56. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 2,187,936 shares changing hands.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

