Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.09 and last traded at $94.69, 1,914,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,577,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $139.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 3.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 155.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

