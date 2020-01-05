AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

AZZ opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter worth about $21,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 5,419.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AZZ by 67.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AZZ by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

