Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 761.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.