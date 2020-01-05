Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $53,032.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,182,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,772,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.