Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.72

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.72. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 3,094,925 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 151,935 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

