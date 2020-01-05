Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) & HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Financial Review

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 22.34% 17.07% 1.36% HDFC Bank 18.25% 14.02% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 2 0 2.40 HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.91%. HDFC Bank has a consensus target price of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 107.43%. Given HDFC Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and HDFC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.84 billion 2.88 $952.53 million $1.80 13.06 HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.80 $3.18 billion $1.66 37.36

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Banco Santander-Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Banco Santander-Chile on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 380 branches, which include 266 under the Santander brand name, 46 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 21 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 910 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.