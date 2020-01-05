Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,217 shares traded.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the second quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

