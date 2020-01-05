Bank of America Downgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Neutral

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.