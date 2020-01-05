Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bank Ozk has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK opened at $30.62 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.