BANKEX (BKX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,635.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Hotbit and IDEX. BANKEX has a market cap of $700,042.00 and approximately $47,635.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.05915883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00024930 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Simex, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.