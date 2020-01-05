Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 201,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 136,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.