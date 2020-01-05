Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading 8% Higher

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.05, 118,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 124,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

