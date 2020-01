Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYK opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

