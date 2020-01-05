Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

