Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Belden reported sales of $655.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 1,386.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 3,548.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 899.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Belden by 105.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 151,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter.

BDC stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 207,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

