Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,797,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 970,919 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $7.75.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JBL Advisors initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,129,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile (NYSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

