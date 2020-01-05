Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

BNFT stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $220,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

