Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Best Hometown Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHT)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, approximately 2,103 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Best Hometown Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHT)

Best Hometown Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Best Hometown Bank that provides financial products and services in Illinois. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Hometown Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Hometown Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.