BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BBL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL opened at $46.88 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 87,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.