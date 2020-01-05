BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

