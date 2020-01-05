BidaskClub Downgrades Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) to Hold

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 170,590 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.