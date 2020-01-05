BidaskClub Downgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Sell

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.72.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.