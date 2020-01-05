BidaskClub Upgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to “Strong-Buy”

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

