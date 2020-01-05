BidaskClub Upgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to “Hold”

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

JACK opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $2,780,886. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

