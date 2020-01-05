Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33, 8,234,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,918,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

