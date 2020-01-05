Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.40.

Shares of BIIB opened at $290.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.68. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. United Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 232,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,331,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

