BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.50. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Venor Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioScrip by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

