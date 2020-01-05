BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,940,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,180,615 shares.The stock last traded at $16.71 and had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

