Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0971 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $5,740.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

