Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

